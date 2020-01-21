Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Bayer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.94 ($92.95).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €75.42 ($87.70) on Monday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.52.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.