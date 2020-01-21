Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$2.80 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price target on Baylin Technologies and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Baylin Technologies stock opened at C$2.14 on Monday. Baylin Technologies has a 12 month low of C$1.56 and a 12 month high of C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$36.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

