Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.91

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.91 ($2.06) and last traded at A$2.82 ($2.00), with a volume of 6904431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.87 ($2.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15.

In other news, insider Matthew Kay 828,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. Also, insider Joycelyn Morton acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,200.00 ($22,127.66).

About Beach Energy (ASX:BPT)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

