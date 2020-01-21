Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,165 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 90,053 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura boosted their price target on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $91.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $2,212,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

