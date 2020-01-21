BidaskClub Upgrades T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.17.

TMUS stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 244,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

