BidaskClub Upgrades Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VCEL. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.18.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. Vericel has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $780.73 million, a PE ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at about $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at about $16,152,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at about $2,450,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 18.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 714,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 112,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

