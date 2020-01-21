Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,339 ($17.61) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,193 ($15.69).

BYG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Big Yellow Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,089 ($14.33).

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,165 ($15.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 910.50 ($11.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,165.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,085.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total value of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

