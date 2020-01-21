BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. BitTorrent has a market cap of $77.20 million and $101.98 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03625518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00204149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00129005 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

