Bodycote (LON:BOY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 910 ($11.97) price target on the stock.

BOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Bodycote to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bodycote to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 853.57 ($11.23).

Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 915 ($12.04) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 926.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 789.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

