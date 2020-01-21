Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.70 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.25.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.65.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.86. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$1.53 and a 52 week high of C$3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

