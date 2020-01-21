Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.65.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$1.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -244.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.86. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$1.53 and a 52-week high of C$3.03.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.