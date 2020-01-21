Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Bombardier (TSE:BBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Bombardier has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.35 billion.

