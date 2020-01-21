Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPAY. William Blair downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,359 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,045,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 163.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 224,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after acquiring an additional 162,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

