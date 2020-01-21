BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP) has been given a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Main First Bank began coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 615.63 ($8.10).

BP stock opened at GBX 489.55 ($6.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 483.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 503.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72). Insiders have bought 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662 in the last 90 days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

