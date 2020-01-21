Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Raised to GBX 92 at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 92 ($1.21) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Davy Research raised shares of Breedon Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 87.25 ($1.15).

LON BREE opened at GBX 89.30 ($1.17) on Monday. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 90.40 ($1.19). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.77.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

