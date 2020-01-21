Bridgeworth LLC Has $939,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

