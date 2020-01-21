Brokerages Anticipate AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. AppFolio posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. AppFolio had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPF. ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.28.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $365,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AppFolio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AppFolio by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 485,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,204,000 after purchasing an additional 254,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.59. AppFolio has a one year low of $59.02 and a one year high of $124.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 127.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

