Brokerages Anticipate Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) will report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prevail Therapeutics.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVL shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,457,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVL opened at $18.53 on Friday. Prevail Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

