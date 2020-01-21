Brokerages Expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to report sales of $5.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 billion to $22.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.82 billion to $22.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

NYSE IP opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in International Paper by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

