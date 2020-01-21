Brokerages Expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Announce $2.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $7.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $9.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. S&P Equity Research raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,541.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day moving average of $111.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $135.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

