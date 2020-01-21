Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Post $2.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.09. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 47,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $185.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $185.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

