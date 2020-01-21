Brokerages Set $22.50 Target Price for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $22.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TFS Financial an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFSL. ValuEngine upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $67,620.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,454 shares of company stock valued at $291,042. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 2,982.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $19.87 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.18.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFS Financial (TFSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.