Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,481,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,386,000 after acquiring an additional 29,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 80,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 678.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 310,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3,635.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 266,149 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

