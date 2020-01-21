Buckingham Research Trims Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Target Price to $29.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price target reduced by Buckingham Research from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HA. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Hawaiian stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $81,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

