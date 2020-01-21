C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $80.74 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $92.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

