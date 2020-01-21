Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to announce $9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00. Cable One posted earnings of $7.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $31.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.81 to $31.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $41.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.25 to $43.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CABO. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.60.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,630.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.43. Cable One has a one year low of $834.63 and a one year high of $1,713.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,544.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,359.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,682 shares of company stock worth $2,615,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cable One by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cable One by 1,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,829,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

