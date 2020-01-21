CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CRNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

CRNCY remained flat at $$5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

