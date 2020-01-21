Cango (NYSE:CANG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Cango alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cango from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

CANG opened at $8.50 on Monday. Cango has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.