Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

