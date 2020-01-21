Capita (LON:CPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Capita (LON:CPI) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 130 ($1.71).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Capita to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 167.75 ($2.21).

CPI stock opened at GBX 161.70 ($2.13) on Monday. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.89.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

