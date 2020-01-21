Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,212,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,628,000 after buying an additional 118,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,435,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,209,000 after buying an additional 775,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock remained flat at $$56.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,648. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

