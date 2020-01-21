Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34,491 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,424,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 613,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 68.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the period.

NYSE:BLW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,567. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

