Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.94 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,851. The company has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.25 and a 200-day moving average of $168.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

