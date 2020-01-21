Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.23 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.59. 759,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

