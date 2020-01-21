Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.24 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.02. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.