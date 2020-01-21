Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.08 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in AT&T by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 61,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 105,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in AT&T by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in AT&T by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 23,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AT&T by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,032 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

