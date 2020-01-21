Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $32.95 Million Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $32,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,227,000 after acquiring an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 87,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 686,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMDV opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

