Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.18 Million Position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,408,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,706 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 5,416.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 232,170 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 3,141.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 40,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 154,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. 568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

