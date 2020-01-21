Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 583,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,916 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 835,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 619,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 39,770 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000.

NYSE BHK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

