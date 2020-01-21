Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.64 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,571 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AbbVie by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,714. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.25. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

