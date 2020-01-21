Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $502.18 Million in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $502,175,000. LTC Properties comprises approximately 19.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,168,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,673,000 after buying an additional 50,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,754,000 after acquiring an additional 36,891 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 508,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LTC Properties by 155.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 302,006 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 11.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after buying an additional 49,528 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

NYSE LTC opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84. LTC Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

