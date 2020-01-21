Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 603 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $333.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $262.26 and a 52 week high of $333.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.14.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

