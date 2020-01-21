Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $64.38. 18,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

