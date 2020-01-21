Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 205,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125,432 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,590,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,697,788. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.