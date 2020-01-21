Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,475 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,220,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,423,000 after buying an additional 3,110,522 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,374 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,081,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,044,000 after buying an additional 708,185 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,713,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,193,000 after purchasing an additional 535,888 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after buying an additional 350,017 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,335. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $26.22.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3926 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

