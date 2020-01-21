Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 64,564 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,564 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $22,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

In other news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

