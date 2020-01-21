Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,247 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,195,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,907,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,644 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,558,135. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.