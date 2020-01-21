Card Factory (LON:CARD) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Card Factory (LON:CARD) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 220 ($2.89). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

CARD has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Card Factory to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Card Factory has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 130 ($1.71).

Get Card Factory alerts:

CARD opened at GBX 92.71 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $328.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.62. Card Factory has a twelve month low of GBX 92.65 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.76).

In related news, insider Karen Hubbard acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,900 ($14,338.33).

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.