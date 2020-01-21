Castle (CSTL) Reaches Market Cap of $131,082.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Castle has a market capitalization of $131,082.00 and $148.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. In the last seven days, Castle has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.91 or 0.01304024 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036379 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000745 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,497,343 coins and its circulating supply is 16,104,242 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

