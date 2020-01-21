Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CAT has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.19.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $147.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

